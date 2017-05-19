UAM Confers 405 Degrees During May 12th Commencement

The University of Arkansas at Monticello held commencement Friday, May 12th inside the confines of Steelman Fieldhouse on the UAM Campos. A 10:00 A.M. ceremony was followed by a 2:00 P.M. ceremony. Between the two, 405 degrees were awarded. They included masters degrees, undergraduate degrees and University of Arkansas System eVersity degrees.
Taking part in the program were UAM Chancellor Dr. Karla Huges, Jeremy Woodall, Director of Baptist Collegiate Ministry, C.C. "Cliff" Gibson, member of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees and Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt, President of the University of Arkansas System. Also particiapting were Dr. Peggy Doss, UAM Vice Chancellor Academic Afairs, Jay Hughes, UAM Vice Chancellor University Operations and Student Affairs. Present for the graduation were UAM Board of Visitors members Bettye Gragg and Chairman Gregg Reep.
During the ceremony, the UAM 55th Distinguished Alumnus award was presented to Dr. Moses Goldmon, a member of the senior administrative team at Lane College located in Jackson, Tenn. Dr. Goldmon is a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He is a graduate of Pine Bluff High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello, graduating in 1984 with a degree in health and physical education. He lettered four years for the Boll Weevil football team. Dr. Goldmon serves as pastor of Farmer Chapel CME Church in Brownsville, Tenn. He made inspirational remarks.
Special recognition was made in honor of UAM Girls softball coach Alvy Early for becoming the all time winningest college coach in the history of the State of Arkansas. Several special awards were also presented.
Taking part in the program were UAM Chancellor Dr. Karla Huges, Jeremy Woodall, Director of Baptist Collegiate Ministry, C.C. "Cliff" Gibson, member of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees and Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt, President of the University of Arkansas System. Also particiapting were Dr. Peggy Doss, UAM Vice Chancellor Academic Afairs, Jay Hughes, UAM Vice Chancellor University Operations and Student Affairs. Present for the graduation were UAM Board of Visitors members Bettye Gragg and Chairman Gregg Reep.
During the ceremony, the UAM 55th Distinguished Alumnus award was presented to Dr. Moses Goldmon, a member of the senior administrative team at Lane College located in Jackson, Tenn. Dr. Goldmon is a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He is a graduate of Pine Bluff High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello, graduating in 1984 with a degree in health and physical education. He lettered four years for the Boll Weevil football team. Dr. Goldmon serves as pastor of Farmer Chapel CME Church in Brownsville, Tenn. He made inspirational remarks.
Special recognition was made in honor of UAM Girls softball coach Alvy Early for becoming the all time winningest college coach in the history of the State of Arkansas. Several special awards were also presented.
No comments:
Post a Comment