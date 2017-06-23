Intermodal Board Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Board was conducted June 21st in the conference room of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. The financial report was presented by Bob Milton. Cash balances, unpaid invoices and grant funds received were listed on the report. According to the statement, the following remains listed as owed by the four governing entities that created the authority:
Monticello-$42,563.12
Warren-$54,212.93
Bradley County-$162,881.31
Drew County-$49,019.94
The note payable to Commercial Bank is $249,147.19.
Several matters that have been pending over the past months were discussed. These included access road to the water tank and onSite certification for wetland delineation and gaining approval of the railroad crossing.
