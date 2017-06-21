Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Nature Photographer Speaks To Rotary

Rotarian and State Representative Jeff Wardlaw invited nature photographer Melanie Gloster to share some of her recent work with birds in the Raptor family, namely the bald eagle.

Pictured (l-r) Jeff Wardlaw and Melanie Gloster

