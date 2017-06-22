UAM Crossett Campus To Hold Commencement June 29

MONTICELLO, AR — The UAM College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC) will hold commencement exercises for the class of 2017 at the Crossett city auditorium at 7 p.m. June 29. Cedric Coleman, a 2004 industrial technology graduate, will be recognized as the 2017 Outstanding Alumnus.
Graduates will be from the following programs: administrative office technology, early childhood education, electromechanical technology, electromechanical technology-instrumentation, health information technology, hospitality services, practical nursing, welding technology, the associate of applied science degree in general technology, the associate of applied science degree in industrial technology, and the GED in adult education.
For more information, contact Susan Smith at (870) 460-2020.
