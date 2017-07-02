SEACBEC GRADUATION

Mr. Coleman Dowda, an instructor at the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Educaction Center rendered the benediction.
Graduating Students:
*Arkansas High School Diploma Recipients-Anna Huante, Dalton Kellebrew, Molly Kirby, Shelly Laws, Moneisha Lile-mack, James McElyea, Nikita McGee-Davis, Luis Medina, Nadia Meza, Heather Rice, Hazel Veliz
*Wage Recipients ( Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy) - Daquan Daniels, Taylor Domineck, Kristal Gorman, Blake Harton, Jeremy Harton, Josh Hays, Fay Holmes, Anna Huante, Nikita McGee-Davis, Nadia Meza, Amber Newton, Karina Ramos, Allie Reep, Maria Simon-Pedro, Markeia Thomas, Justin Vines, Deeanna Williams
*GED Student Recognition:
Dora Banda, Alvin Benton, Candice Chandler, Jaletha Humphrey, Destiney McCraney, Kaitlin Pulley, Maria Sandra Romero, Katelyne Standiford, Keely Watson, Joseph Williams
No comments:
Post a Comment