Warren Police Chief Honored

Chief Shaun Hildreth of the Warren Police Department was presented with a certificate of support from the Department of Defense July 11, 2017. The award was presented by Sandra Jackson of the Department of Defense. Chief Hildreth was nominated for the award by Officer Anthony Gallegos, who is a member of the National Guard. The purpose of the award is to honor citizens who employ members of the National Guard or National Reserve and who support them by adapting their schedule, whereby they can attend their military duty. Ms. Jackson said, "In some instances there is a conflict between Guard/Reserve members and their work schedules, therefore when employers go above and beyond the call of duty to help to accommodate our soldiers, we like to recognize them."
