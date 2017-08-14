School Board Hears Plans for Test Score Improvement

The Warren School Board met Monday night and heard a report from the school principals about what plans they have to combat test scores that are lower than desired. Most of the plans involved working harder on reading skills and to take part in the R.I.S.E. Initiative.
After returning from executive session, the board approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations:
Joyce Smith-SPED Paraprfessional at Eastside
Brandi Holley-Paraprofessional at Eastside
Kali Belvedresi-Media Aid Specialist at High School
Rusty Densmore-Construction Technology Instructor at SEACBEC and boys head soccer coach
Mary Cornish-Food Service at Brunson
Tiffany Domineck-Food Service High School
New Hires:
Classified
Joyce Smith-Part-time paraprofessional at Eastside
Francine Shelton-SPED Paraprofessional at Eastside
Timothy Davis-Paraprofessional at Eastside
Mary Cornish-ABC Food Service Manager/Lead Cook
Ruth Lephiew-As Needed Trainer for Federal Programs Secretary (Only two days a week)
Bus Drivers: Henry Cox, Idonia Godwin, Kim Burnett, Kevin Dunn, Danny Kelley, Lonnie Rhoden, Earl Charles, Joe Kell, Betty McCoy, George Alexander, James Sawyer, Joe Mason
In other business, the board adopted a Resolution for Disclosure, approved a contract with the National Federation of High Schools for the livestreaming of Lumberjack sports through Raptorproductions/Lumberjack Live, approved adult lunch prices, approved Sysco, Tankersley, and Robertson's Produce as food vendors, approved South Arkansas Migrant Education Cooperative to run the migrant program, and approved the financial report.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave his report and then the meeting adjourned.
