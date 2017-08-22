County Judge Reports on Road & Intermodal Work

Most of the August 21st Bradley County Quorum Court meeting consisted of reports given by Bradley county Judge Klay McKinney. Routine monthly reports were presented to the Justices from the County Treasure and Sheriff and Collector. Judge McKinney updated the Court on work on-ging on County Roads 25, 41 and 1. He informed them that a grant in the amount of $45,000.00 has been received to work on County Rd. 4 near Ingalls. The County will match the grant for a total project of $90,000.00. The work on Co. road 4 will include a new box culvert.
The Judge then informed the Justices that county crews and material have been used to conduct much needed maintenance work on the Intermodal Authority Park just east of Wilmar. He stated the county has hauled and installed 12 or 13 loads of gravel and spent around two weeks bush hogging and doing other work. He said this is a way Bradley County can contribute to the intermodal project without paying money to the organization. Currently the intermodal financial statement list Bradley County as owing about $160,000. To the intermodal board. Judge McKinney added that he understands the county does not legally owe any money to the intermodal but the county is trying to help as are Drew County and Warren and Monticello.
On other topics, the Judge reported on work the county has conducted in tearing down houses on property the Bradley County Medical Center has purchased and plans for work on property adjacent to the Bradley County Library to add more parking.
Judge McKinney told the court that credit cards and debit cards can now be used to pay county solid waste bills and landfill charges.
In an update on the prison/jail, the Judge said that Cleveland County and Lincoln County have withdrawn from the concept of taking part in the regional jail at this time and that Bradley County and Drew County are continuing to pursue the project. He stated Chicot County is still considering the idea. No new information was provided on the reason for a multi-county commission being formed to use the prison/jail that will be privately owned and operated.
The Judge reported plans are proceeding for the county to purchase 81 acres of land from Potlatch adjacent to the Bradley County Park at a price of $3000.00 per acre. A grant will pay approximately one half of the cost with the county paying the balance. This project has been underway for some time.
The Quorum Court approved a resolution authorizing the Circuit Clerk to apply for a grant in the amount of $24,800.00 to buy new equipment.
After the meeting the Judge asked the media to remind property owners within the county that pay solid waste fees, that the owner of the property is legally liable for the payment of county garage fees. This means that the owner of rental property, that owes a solid waste fee, is responsible for the payment of the fee, not the renter.
