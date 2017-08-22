Lumberjack LIVE Awarded For Outstanding Sports Coverage, Set For 2017 Season Opener August 29

Lumberjack LIVE, the official live streaming program of the Warren Lumberjacks, is set to return for its eighth consecutive year of Lumberjack sports coverage with the Jacks' football season opener to air Tuesday, August 29, 2017 with Warren taking on Little Rock Christian live from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Once again Lumberjack LIVE will be streaming through the NFHS Network, and viewers can subscribe through warrenlumberjacks.com.
The Lumberjack LIVE program has been named a SELECT channel on the NFHS Network after last season's all-sports coverage of Lumberjack Sports. "We were one of only two channels in the entire State of Arkansas to earn the honor of being named an NFHS Network SELECT program, the other being Fayetteville," said salineriverchronicle.com owner Rob Reep.
To earn SELECT status, channels were required to produce an average of 67 programs with high production quality, including audio commentators, coverage of at least 4 different sports, both home and away coverage, as well as other criteria.
"Looking back on last season, I'm extremely proud of what we accomplished," said Reep. "Lumberjack LIVE was one of only 88 NFHS Network channels in the United States to earn the SELECT channel status, which is incredible," he continued.
Viewers can go ahead and prepare for the upcoming 2017 Lumberjack Football season by purchasing their subscription plans at warrenlumberjacks.com. Options are the exact same as last season. A full year is $50, a four month plan is $30, and a monthly plan is $9.95.
Former Lumberjack baseball catcher and salineriverchronicle.com owner Rob Reep returns once again as the voice of the Warren Lumberjacks, with Ryan Moseley, former Lumberjack offensive lineman, joining him in the booth for in-game analysis and commentary.
"Gearing up for my 6th season as color commentator for Lumberjack LIVE, it has been a pleasure getting to watch tremendous teams and talent come out of Warren," said Moseley. "The 2017 Lumberjacks have the talent and coaching to be just as special as any," said Moseley pondering the potential for the 2017 team. "With August coming to an end, my excitement grows as I know we are just a week away from those Friday night lights, and it's going to be another exciting year to be a Lumberjack," he continued.
