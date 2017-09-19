Botanical Research Building / Herbarium Dedication Set For September 23

The recently-completed facility, located next to the Turner Neal Museum of Natural History, houses more than 27,000 catalogued plant specimens, including more than 600 specimens representing rare plants and species of special concern.
The herbarium is named for Dr. Eric Sundell, professor emeritus, for his role in developing the herbarium collection. Sundell taught botany at UAM for 26 years and was chairman of the Division of Mathematics and Science from 1985 to 1997. He is a charter member and past president of the Arkansas Native Plant Society and serves on the committee that oversees the Arkansas Audubon Society's Halberg Ecology Camp for 11- and 12-year-old youths.
Sundell holds bachelor's and master's degrees in botany from Arizona State University and a Ph.D. in biology from Tulane University.
The ceremony will include remarks by Chancellor Karla Hughes, Dr. Morris Bramlett, dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, Dr. Karen Fawley, professor of biology and director of the herbarium, and Dr. Marvin Fawley, assistant dean of science and research. Tours will be provided at the conclusion of the ceremony with a reception to follow in the Turner Neal Museum. Following the reception, Sundell will lead a walk of the UAM Arboretum.
For more information, contact the School of Mathematical and Natural Science at (870) 460-1016.
No comments:
Post a Comment