Bradley County Fair Queen Entry Deadline Friday

Deadline for entries for the Bradley County Fair Queen and Junior Fair Queen will be Friday, September 8, 2017. Contestants may pick up applications at the Bradley County Extension office at 101 1st Street or by contacting JeNelle Lipton at 108 South Walnut Street. Entry forms are also available from Counselors, Johnna McMurry and Angela Scroggins, at Warren and Hermitage High Schools.
The County Fair Queen pageants will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Warren Cultural Center at 7:00 p.m. The Fair Queen contestants must be between the ages of 17- 21 and the Junior Queen contestants must be 13-16 years of age.
Contestants will compete in Interview (50%), Evening gown (35%) and Sportswear (15%).
A Scholarship to the University of Arkansas at Monticello or South Ark in El Dorado will be available to the winner of the Bradley County Fair Queen. There will also be cash scholarships for Queen and Teen winners.
For more information on the pageants, please call JeNelle Lipton at 226-5456, Glenda Cross at 226-5758 or Robin Hollis at 226-8410.
