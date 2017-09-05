Pleas Entered in Circuit Court

Five pleas have recently been approved in Bradley County Circuit Court. A court pleas is when the defendant agrees to plead guilty and the sentence is approved by the prosecuting attorney and signed off on by the court.
The following pleas were agreed to and sentence rendered:
*Austin Blake Burns-computer fraud,12 months suspended and payment of court cost
*Mario Alexander Courtney-for theft by receiving, 60 months
*Michael Wayne Florence-for theft by receiving, 24 months
*Ruperto Hammid Rodirquez-breaking or entering, 36 months probation, payment of court costs
*James Lemar Phelps, II, delivery of meth and cocaine, 72 months probation, payment of court cost
Circuit Judge Sam Pope presided.
