HDC Volunteer Council Meets

Future fund raising activities were discussed. A "yard sale" is set for October 14th at the Center to produce funds for the council to use on behalf of the center and those it serves.
The council then approved up to $400.00 to be used to purchase an irrigation system for the community garden project. Printed information was reviewed to be used to educated the public on the operations of the community garden.
The members then authorized $200.00 to be used as change for items to be sold by the clients and staff of the HDC at the Little Rock Fall Food and Craft Fair to be conducted September 29th. The full $200.00 will be repaid to the council.
New members were briefed on activities of the council. Members were urged to continue seeking additional members for the Volunteer Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment