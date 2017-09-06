Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation
P.O. Box 312 – 1208 N. Myrtle St., Warren, AR 71671 870-226-2668 Fax: 870/226-5367
September 5, 2017
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation is still taking applications for the FY’2017 LI-HEAP Summer Assistance Program for Regular and Crisis Assistance until funds are depleted. The program is designed to assist low-income households with home energy related emergency situations. The following information is needed to determine eligibility:
Proof of total monthly household income for the month prior to application.
All household members birth dates and social security numbers
A recent electric bill or other energy related statement for Summer Assistance.
Applications will be taken from 8:30a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday thru Thursday (offices are closed from 12:00 – 1:00 and no applications will be taken on Friday). If you have any questions, please contact your local Outreach Office:
ASHLEY COUNTY
Cindy Griever: 870/853-8606
109 W. Lincoln in Hamburg
BRADLEY COUNTY
Mauretania Hooper: 870/226-4413
DHS Building in Warren
CHICOT COUNTY
Simone Brown: 870/265-3379
531 Hwy 65 & 82 South in Lake Village
DESHA COUNTY
Sheree Jackson: 870/222-3397
200 North 1st Street in McGehee
DREW COUNTY
Annette Esaw: 870/460-0842
DHS Building in Monticello
For additional information contact: SEACAC Central Office LI-HEAP Program Director: Carolyn Davis: 870/226-2668 ext. 307
