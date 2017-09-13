Upgrade Being Made to City Park

The city park is heavily used by all ages. There is ample playground equipment, along with picnic tables and grills for parties and gatherings. There is a Gazebo and the longtime feature of the park, an old locomotive train engine and old wood/coal car. The train was once used by the Southern Lumber Company. A wonderful walking track and adult fitness equipment are also located in the park and are well used. Most of the track is lighted. Groups such as the Warren Woman's Club and the Warren Lions Club have helped provide facilities for the park over the years. There are also modern and clean restroom facilities in the park.
There are security cameras monitored within the park and plans to add more. The park is well lit and it is not unusual to see a good number of people walking and using the equipment early in the morning or in the early evening. The Warren City Park is under the policy making authority of the Warren Parks and Recreation Commission. It is managed by the City's Department of Parks and Recreation, under the authority of the Warren City Council. The Director of the department reports to the Mayor of Warren. The department oversees the Westside Pool and ballfield area on Rock Street, the Martin Street Park, the park and tennis courts on John Scobey Drive, the Baseball/Softball Complex located on Highway 189 and the Warren Shooting Range located south of Warren.
