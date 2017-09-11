WPD Arrest Report From August 29-September 10, 2017

Mary Langford / 1413 S. Main St., Warren, AR. / DOB 9-30-89 / Possession of a controlled substance-meth or cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intention to deliver on 8-29-17
Matthew Smith / 218 Calhoun 231, Hampton, AR / DOB 8-3-97 / Driving on suspended, and warrant on 8-31-17
Brandon Harris / 1026 Pierson St., Warren, AR / DOB 4-22-87 / DWI, Refusal, No seat Belt, DL Suspended, and Driving left of center on 9-2-17
Telecia Sterling / 154 Bradley 274 Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 10-7-92 / Domestic Battery 3rd on 9-2-17
Roderick Ridgell / 406 N. Dillard St., Monticello, AR / DOB 6-7-81 / Driving on suspended license and public intoxication on 9-3-17
Otis James / #6 Brown Stone Apt., Warren, AR / DOB 5-16-54 / Assault 3rd and Disorderly Conduct on 9-5-17
Michael Webb / 213 Reaves Circle, Warren, AR / DOB 8-12-76 / Filing a false report on 9-7-17
Phillip Davis / 130 Bradley Rd. 177, Banks, AR / DOB 9-22-73 / Warrant on 9-7-17
Tyler Courson / 2798 Hwy 8 S., Hermitage, AR / DOB 12-27-91/ Shop Lifting on 9-8-17
Steve Acaupa / 610 Millwood St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-15-97 / Warrant, Failure to Pay Fines on 9-9-17
Erick Duran / 706 Sturgis St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-8-94 / Warrant, Failure to Appear on 9-9-17
Omar Macias Tomes / 806 St. James St., Warren, AR / DOB 3-3-95 / Driving on suspended license for DWI, fleeing on foot, and fleeing with vehicle on 9-10-17
Heather Rodgers / 664 Bradley 7 Rd. N, Warren, AR / DOB 9-24-80 / Possession of controlled substance-meth, possession of drug para on 9-10-17
James Phelps, Jr. / 1932 Hwy 63 S., Warren, AR / DOB 8-11-89 / Possession of controlled substance-meth, possession of drug para on 9-10-17
Jeromy Angle / 1932 Hwy 63 S., Warren, AR / DOB 7-16-80 / Possession of controlled substance-meth, possession of drug para on 9-10-17
