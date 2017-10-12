Annual Report to the Public Given at Board Meeting

The Warren School Board met Monday, October 9, 2017 for its regular monthly meeting. After adopting the minutes of the previous regular meeting and a called meeting, the board went into executive session. After returninging, the board reorganized its officers by keeping all positions the same as the previous year.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Carolyn Sipes-food services and approved a licensed contract with Jamie Vail-welding instructor at SEABEC and a classified contract for Curtis Walton-paraprofessional/shop maintenance assistant at SEACBEC.
MOU between Head Start and the Warren ABC Preschool was approved.
Act 1120, an approval of a resolution of reviewing of 5% employee increase was approved.
The board approved November 13 as the date for a public heqaring on the Facilities Master Plan.
The board approved the financial report before hearing the Superintendent's report.
Assistant Superintendent Karla Wardlaw and administrators from each campus presented the schools annual report tot the public.
