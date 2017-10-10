City Council Annexes Property/Confirms Appointments

The Warren City Council conducted as lot of business, yet moved through it in a timely fashion during the October 10th monthly meeting. City Clerk Helen Boswell presented the city's monthly financial report as well as the revenue received from both the county and city sales tax, the
District Court report and information on the cost of overtime by city employees. Mayor Martin told the council members that sales tax is running at a 4% increase for the year to date.
Jessica Johnson with the Southeast Community Based Education Center Criminal Justice class, asked the council to consider allowing criminal justice students to work with Warren police officers in directing traffic on the school campus. While no one was oppose to helping with the training, Mayor Martin and the council members felt some legal research was needed as well as determining liability. The issue will be studied.
Mr. Kenneth Rochelle appeared before the council seeking more work be done on a lot near his residence. The city has taken action resulting in some grass being cut, but Mr. Rochelle wants more done to a wooded area. He stressed he was not seeking to have trees cut but undergrowth removed. The city is not sure they can legally enforce any more cleaning but will look at it again.
A resolution honoring the late Mr. John Oliver Belcher for his service to Warren over many years was adopted. Mr. Belcher was a family man, a wonderful citizen, a church man and longtime member of the city's Parks & Recreation Commission.
Another resolution was approved honoring the late Jessie Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs was also a fine citizen, active in civic affairs ( past Chairman of the Bradley County Civic League ) a church man and served in several appointed capacities of city government.
The council adopted an ordinance annexing property into the Warren city limits on the corner of N. Myrtle Street ( U. S.Highway 63 ) and state highway 189. The site is the location of a new Dollar General Store. The site is across the street from the existing city limits and eligible to be taken into the city. The owner petitioned to be taken in, to secure city services.
In other action, the council members accepted the resignation of Rick Warner from the Warren Water & Sewer Commission and confirmed the appointment of Rick Roper to the commission. Action was taken to confirm H. Murray Claycomb to another term on the city's Aviation Commission and to confirm Michael Sparks to a position on the Southeast Intermodal Authority Board.
Each department head submitted monthly reports and were available to respond to questions from the council. The Sanitation Committee recommended that Patrick Smith receive a pay step increase from 5C to 5D as a result of gaining his certification to operate the city sanitation transfer station in accordance to state regulations. This now gives the city two employees with certification. Council member Angela Marshall is chairman of the committee. Other members are Zack Burks and Jimmy Moseley.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson, Chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, gave an updated report on the preparation of the city budget for 2018. She went into some detail. Other committee members are Jimmy Moseley and Jancy Cobb.
Reports from all boards and commissions that have meet since the last council meeting were provided for review. The council voted to pay all bills for September, 2017 and agreed to hold the next regular council meeting November 13th beginning at 5:30 P.M.
