Community Action Conducts a Smooth Meeting

For the first time in some time, the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board held a meeting that functioned well and got some business accomplished in a civil and more businesslike manner. There were public comments made voicing some dissatisfaction and concerns but the information was accepted by the board and it appeared efforts are being stressed to handle the meetings and the programs properly.
The board minutes of September 26, 2017 were approved and a number of issues were taken care of. There was discussion of new or amended bylaws but no action taken. Two new board members were confirmed. Quincey Ross of Drew County and Claude Berry of Desha County were confirmed as representatives of the low income community. A new public comment policy was approved allowing individuals three minutes to speak with the option of the board to increase the time. The board voted to take more time to review personnel policy changes and to take final action at the November Board meeting. A revision of the CSBG budget was approved and the board voted to apply for a USDA grant in the amount of $64,500.00 to buy a new Head Start bus. Mr. Orlando Jones was selected to serve as Liaison to the Policy Council.
The Interium Executive Director gave a report and the board voted to go into executive session to discuss personnel. After returning from the executive session, the chairman stated she would go over the executive director's evaluation with the Interium Director.
Mrs. Love of Desha county spoke during the public comment time and listed several concerns she had with the way the agency is communicating with people, especially in Desha County. She did state that a recent meeting was held in Desha County to select a low income representative of the low income sector and that some 80 people attended and made a selection. She stated the primary goal of everyone should be to help the low income in the region.
The board was informed of a retreat to be held at DeGray State Park November 8-11 for training . It was noted any guest attending will have to pay for their expenses.
A question was asked about the procedure for dealing with board members who miss three consecutive meetings. A board member in question will be contacted about their willingness to continue to serve.
It was obvious from observing the meeting that progress has been made in conducting the board meetings and the current Chairman, Mrs. Meeks, did a good job. Board members are asking questions and speaking up about policy and issues. Several visitors to the meeting continue to have questions about the legal make up of the board and are unhappy over some past actions taken. It appears more business is being handled and accountability has improved. One board member stressed the need to meet deadlines with decisions and not to go on and on without making final decisions.
The board minutes of September 26, 2017 were approved and a number of issues were taken care of. There was discussion of new or amended bylaws but no action taken. Two new board members were confirmed. Quincey Ross of Drew County and Claude Berry of Desha County were confirmed as representatives of the low income community. A new public comment policy was approved allowing individuals three minutes to speak with the option of the board to increase the time. The board voted to take more time to review personnel policy changes and to take final action at the November Board meeting. A revision of the CSBG budget was approved and the board voted to apply for a USDA grant in the amount of $64,500.00 to buy a new Head Start bus. Mr. Orlando Jones was selected to serve as Liaison to the Policy Council.
The Interium Executive Director gave a report and the board voted to go into executive session to discuss personnel. After returning from the executive session, the chairman stated she would go over the executive director's evaluation with the Interium Director.
Mrs. Love of Desha county spoke during the public comment time and listed several concerns she had with the way the agency is communicating with people, especially in Desha County. She did state that a recent meeting was held in Desha County to select a low income representative of the low income sector and that some 80 people attended and made a selection. She stated the primary goal of everyone should be to help the low income in the region.
The board was informed of a retreat to be held at DeGray State Park November 8-11 for training . It was noted any guest attending will have to pay for their expenses.
A question was asked about the procedure for dealing with board members who miss three consecutive meetings. A board member in question will be contacted about their willingness to continue to serve.
It was obvious from observing the meeting that progress has been made in conducting the board meetings and the current Chairman, Mrs. Meeks, did a good job. Board members are asking questions and speaking up about policy and issues. Several visitors to the meeting continue to have questions about the legal make up of the board and are unhappy over some past actions taken. It appears more business is being handled and accountability has improved. One board member stressed the need to meet deadlines with decisions and not to go on and on without making final decisions.
No comments:
Post a Comment