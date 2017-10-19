UAM Dedicates Student Learning Commons In Taylor Library and Technology Center

UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes was joined Wednesday by members of the UA Board of Trustees, UA President Donald Bobbitt, and members of the UAM Board of Visitors to dedicate a Student Learning Commons on the first floor of the Taylor Library and Technology Center. The Learning Commons is part of UAM's Student Success Initiative to create an improved, more student friendly environment for individual and group learning. Cutting the ribbon (from left) are UA Board of Trustees Kelly Eichler, Cliff Gibson and Mark Waldrip, UAM Board of Visitors Bettye Gragg and George Harris, UA President Donald Bobbitt, Chancellor Hughes, Senator Eddie Cheatham of Crossett, Board of Visitor Gregg Reep, Mike Steelman of SCM Architects, SGA President Bryson Berry, and Ashley Fiant of SCM Architects.
