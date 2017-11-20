Hermitage Methodist Youth Group to Help Kids

The Hermitage United Methodist Church Youth Group and the City of Hermitage are teaming up for their local "Christmas for Kids Event." Applications for families with children who need assistance during the holidays may be filled out at Hermitage City Hall. The Hermitage UMC Youth Group will be raising money to provide toys for those in need. To be eligible for assistance, a child must have a Hermitage address or attend Hermitage Public Schools.
Anyone, business or personally who is willing to help with money or toys, should contact Pastor Marty Reep at 870-718-2194. He can be reached by e-mail at martyreep@att.net. Monetary donations may be mailed to:
"Christmas for Kids"
151 Bradley 21
Warren, AR 71671
Money may also be deposited into the "Christmas for Kids Account" at First State Bank.
Toys can be dropped off at the Hermitage United Methodist Church Fellowship Building.
All workers involved are volunteers. The church makes no profit on this program. All proceeds go to help kids!
