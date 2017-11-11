Lions Club Gets Update on Hope Place

The program for the November 8th meeting of the Warren Lions Club was Wendy Curry, who spoke concerning the services being provided by Hope Place. She talked about work being done to educate and reach young girls and to help them learn to parent and function in life in a productive manner. Hope Place is a faith based program and stresses the importance of faith in staying out of trouble and in coping with issues of life.
Mrs. Curry indicated that plans are underway to expand the Hope Place facility and to institute a similar program in Fordyce.
No comments:
Post a Comment