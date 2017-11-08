Wednesday, November 8, 2017

New GFWC Members

Jane Powell, Joy Stewart and Mary Burton are new members of GFWC Warren Woman's Club.
They were welcomed into membership at the September luncheon at the home of Diane Purvis.  President Glenda Cross presented these members with membership pins.
