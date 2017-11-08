News
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
New GFWC Members
Jane Powell, Joy Stewart and Mary Burton are new members of GFWC Warren Woman's Club.
They were welcomed into membership at the September luncheon at the home of Diane Purvis. President Glenda Cross presented these members with membership pins.
2:43 PM
