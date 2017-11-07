Retired Teachers Meet

The Bradley County Retired Teacher's Association met on Tuesday, October 10th at 11:00 A.M. at Golden Girls. Brandon Gorman, CFO with Bradley County Medical Center, was the guest speaker. He informed the group some of the ways that the hospital operates financially, about new schedules of doctors, plus how the new clinic will be utilized.
Pictured with Gorman are Betty Mann, President, and Diane Parnell, Program Chairman.
