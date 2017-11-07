Rising Star Award Winner Sandy Doss

Our own Warren Branch Library Manager, Sandy Doss, was the recipient of the first ever “Rising Star” award at the Arkansas Library Association’s (ArLA) annual conference. This award was created to honor those who, although new to the library field, have made extraordinary accomplishments in their community. To be eligible for this award, nominees must have worked in a library less than 5 years and provided exceptional service for their library community. Sandy was nominated by Bradley County Board members, Diane Parnell, JoAnn Rawls and the Regional Director. Accompanying Sandy to the awards dinner were husband, Alan, and five year old daughter, Stormy. We are so proud of Sandy!
