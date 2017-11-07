UAM Releases Final Enrollment Numbers For Fall 2017 Semester

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello reported a 27.6 percent increase in first-time full-time freshmen for the 2017 fall semester in a report submitted last week to the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. Full-time students are those carrying a course load of at least 12 semester hours.
Reflecting a trend at colleges and universities across the state, UAM reported a 5.7 percent decrease in overall enrollment, due primarily to a 20.9 percent decrease in high school students concurrently enrolled in UAM’s early college high school program. Early college high school allows high school students to take advanced classes that count toward college credit.
“I’m encouraged by the increase in our freshman cohort and what that means for the future of the institution,” said UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes. “An increase in full-time baccalaureate degree seeking students represents a strong potential for growth. The decrease in the early college high school program appears to be related to the ACT cutoff set by ADHE, but we are reviewing the numbers so that we can fully understand the situation.”
UAM’s fall 2017 enrollment of 3,700 students is 224 less than the 3,924 students enrolled in fall 2016 but 57 more than the 3,643 in fall 2015. Concurrently enrolled early college high school students dropped from 1,035 in 2016 to 818 in 2017 but first-time full-time freshmen increased from 489 last year to 624 in 2017.
“I think it’s important to view our numbers in context,” said Hughes. “Yes, our overall enrollment is slightly less than last year, but the increase in our freshman class provides a solid foundation for the future.”
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
Reflecting a trend at colleges and universities across the state, UAM reported a 5.7 percent decrease in overall enrollment, due primarily to a 20.9 percent decrease in high school students concurrently enrolled in UAM’s early college high school program. Early college high school allows high school students to take advanced classes that count toward college credit.
“I’m encouraged by the increase in our freshman cohort and what that means for the future of the institution,” said UAM Chancellor Karla Hughes. “An increase in full-time baccalaureate degree seeking students represents a strong potential for growth. The decrease in the early college high school program appears to be related to the ACT cutoff set by ADHE, but we are reviewing the numbers so that we can fully understand the situation.”
UAM’s fall 2017 enrollment of 3,700 students is 224 less than the 3,924 students enrolled in fall 2016 but 57 more than the 3,643 in fall 2015. Concurrently enrolled early college high school students dropped from 1,035 in 2016 to 818 in 2017 but first-time full-time freshmen increased from 489 last year to 624 in 2017.
“I think it’s important to view our numbers in context,” said Hughes. “Yes, our overall enrollment is slightly less than last year, but the increase in our freshman class provides a solid foundation for the future.”
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
No comments:
Post a Comment