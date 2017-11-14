School Board Hears Master Facilities Plan and Votes to Purchase Caraway Property

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their regular monthly meeting. After adopting the minutes of the October regular meeting and two called meetings, the board heard minute messages from building administrators before looking at the Master Facilities Plan with Scotty Holderfield of the Co-op and architect Odom. Board members addressed questions concerning the possible upcoming steps toward seeking matching funds for a new Eastside building and a new gymnasium. Steps to move forward were discussed at length.
The board then voted to band together with other districts to seek approval from the state to set August 13 as the first day of school for 2018.
The board voted to purchase the "old Caraway property" on the North Martin St.
After approving the financial report, they learned that the district was approved by the state to prepare lessons for up to three days for students to complete instead of making up days of inclement weather.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave his report to the board.
The board then voted to band together with other districts to seek approval from the state to set August 13 as the first day of school for 2018.
The board voted to purchase the "old Caraway property" on the North Martin St.
After approving the financial report, they learned that the district was approved by the state to prepare lessons for up to three days for students to complete instead of making up days of inclement weather.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave his report to the board.
No comments:
Post a Comment