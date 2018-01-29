Longtime Hospital Staffers Retire

|Becky Rauls
|Karen McDougald
A reception was held Friday afternoon, January 26th to honor two valued staff members of Bradley County Medical Center upon the occasion of their retirement. A big crowd came by to visit, thank them for their service and enjoy refreshments.
Retiring after 34 years of service is Karen McDougald and after 26 years of service Becky Rauls. While talking to both, they shared their appreciation for BCMC and talked about their years of working for the hospital and working with the many people who have served over the years at BCMC. They expressed their hopes for an fruitful retirement with family and having the opportunity to do some personnel things they enjoy.
