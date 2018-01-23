News
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Warren Police Department Phones Out/911 Still Working
The Warren Police Department has notified salineriverchronicle.com that the WPD phone lines are currently not working. Residents can still call 911, which is operational.
at
8:09 PM
