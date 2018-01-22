Huey P. Furlough Honored by Power House

|Mr. Furlough's son addresses the congregation.
Longtime Warren resident, former valued employee of the Warren Water & Sewer Department, retired high ranking city fire fighter and dedicated member of the Power House Church of God in Christ, Huey P. Furlough was honored during morning services at Power House Sunday, January 22nd. A church full of fellow church members, family and friends joined Pastor James Yarbrough and Lady LaToya Yarbrough in a spirited worship service that included calling attention to Bro. Furlough's years of service to the community of Warren and to his church.
Speaking words of honor for Mr. Furlough, in addition to Pastor Yarbrough, was Power House member Jerry Butler, Mr. Furlough's son and granddaughter and one of his sisters. Also
|His granddaughter also spoke at the event.
speaking was former Warren Mayor Gregg Reep. Mr. Reep spoke glowingly of the support Huey gave him as Mayor when the difficult issue of building a new sewer treatment plant was experienced in the 1980's. Mr. Reep stressed Mr. Furlough's hard work for the water and sewer department over the years and his concern for the elderly and low income. His family talked about his dedication to family and his church.
Power House Church of God in Christ is one of Warren's strongest and most active churches. The membership is always community minded as well as devoted to the work of Christ.
