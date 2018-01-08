Bradley County Arts for Children Hosting Fundraiser February 3

SEARK's Bradley County Arts for Children Committee(B.C.A.C.) is hosting its fundraising project a "Mardi Gras Gala" on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, with "Travis Caudell and the Aces Wild Band" providing the dancing music. This band has played at numerous Arkansas affairs including "Octobervest" this past fall in McGehee. At the Bradley County event, welcoming music will be provided by a UAM Jazz Trio followed later by dinner music by Warren's own "Louie Armstrong." The dinner, dancing and auctioning event at the Warren Country Club is invitational and begins at 6:00 p.m. This affair helps to bring many different "art affairs" free to all K-12th grade children in Bradley County.
