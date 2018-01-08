Bradley County Health Coalition to Meet

The Bradley County Health Coalition will conduct it's monthly meeting January 11th from 12:00 noon till 1:00 P.M. in the conference room of the Brunson Complex located at 204 N. Bragg Street in Warren. No food will be provided but those attending are welcomed to bring their lunch is thay attend during their lunch hour.
The purpose of the coalition is to promote health and fitness for all the citizens of Bradley County and the surrounding area. Various programs and educational opportunities are advocated and a Health Fair is conducted annually.
Any individual or organization is invited to take part. The public is invited to attend the meeting.
For more information contact R. Alicia Outlaw RN, Adm. Bradley County Health Unit. She may reached by calling 870-226-8440.
The purpose of the coalition is to promote health and fitness for all the citizens of Bradley County and the surrounding area. Various programs and educational opportunities are advocated and a Health Fair is conducted annually.
Any individual or organization is invited to take part. The public is invited to attend the meeting.
For more information contact R. Alicia Outlaw RN, Adm. Bradley County Health Unit. She may reached by calling 870-226-8440.
No comments:
Post a Comment