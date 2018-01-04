Phone Issues Resolved in Area

According to a spokesperson for the Warren Emergency Services Center and the Warren Municipal Building, their phone systems appear to be working properly. There were problems with the AT&T system Tuesday night and most of Wednesday. It appears corrections have been made.
Salineriverchronicle.com would appreciate hearing from anyone that is continuing to experience difficulties. We can be emailed at salineriverchronicle@gmail.com.
