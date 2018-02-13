Accident Damages Johnson's Quick Lube

A freakish accident occurred Monday morning, February 12 at Johnson's Quick Lube located at 105 East Central Street in Warren. A customer pulled up from the South to enter the shop for an oil change. While one of the employees was checking the cars bumper while the vehicle was sitting still just prior to entering the building, some way the car took off, raced through the shop and cashed through a closed bay door on the North side of the building. The car exited the shop and ran onto Central Street hitting a light pole. There was extensive damage to the building but fortunately no serious injuries to the driver or the employees. The driver was transported to Bradley County Medical Center to be checked out.
Johnson's is closed for the rest of the day, Monday the 12th. They hope to have repairs made Tuesday the 13th. There is no report available on the damages to the car.
