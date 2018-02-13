Herschel Tillman Seeking Second Term As Bradley County Sheriff and Collector

The following is the official press statement by Sheriff Tillman:
I, Sheriff Herschel Tillman, am very proud to announce that I will be seeking re-election for Bradley County Sheriff and Collector. I would first like to thank my staff for their dedication to keeping Bradley County safe. Without their dedication, my job would be much more difficult, especially in the trying times our world faces today. I would also like to thank the citizens of Bradley County for trusting me to keep you safe the past year.
I began my career with the department as an Auxiliary Deputy in 2001. I was hired as a Deputy Sheriff in 2003 by Sheriff Butch Belin. I became Chief Deputy in 2007, continued my service under Sheriff Rick Anders and was elected Sheriff in November 2016. Since being sworn in to my first term of office on January 2, 2017, I have built upon the foundation laid by the Sheriffs before me and I've done my best to move your Sheriff's office forward. My focus has been on updating equipment and technology through the use of available grant money. In 2017, I was elected chairman of the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and named Bradley County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
My wife, Kim, and I have three children and three grandchildren. Kim is a local business owner and we are members of the First Assembly of God Church in Warren.
I would appreciate your support in the upcoming election.
