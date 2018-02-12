Klay McKinney Seeking Re-election for Bradley County Judge

I would like to announce that I am seeking Re-election for the office of Bradley County Judge. I have had the opportunity and pleasure to serve the citizens of Bradley County for the past year and will be fulfilling my 2 year term as of 2018.
I can say that it has been a great honor to serve. I am asking for you confidence to serve as Bradley County Judge for another term which will be a 4 year term.
