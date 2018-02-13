Chamber of Commerce Board Meets

Members of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meet Monday, February 12th at Molly's diner to conduct monthly business. Normal reports were given and President Joel Tolefree gave numerous report on upcoming meetings and activities. He told the board that work is underway on the next phase of the Railroad Depot renovation and he expects repairs to the building on Main Street, next to the lot that was home to Words On A Shirt, to be underway soon.
There was discussions about the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival financial report. A final report has not been submitted to the Chamber Board. According to information provided, the report is complete and the Festival came out in the black. Planning is underway for 2018.
A fund raising trap shoot contest is set for February 17th at the Warren Shooting Complex to help raise money for the festival.
There was discussions about the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival financial report. A final report has not been submitted to the Chamber Board. According to information provided, the report is complete and the Festival came out in the black. Planning is underway for 2018.
A fund raising trap shoot contest is set for February 17th at the Warren Shooting Complex to help raise money for the festival.
No comments:
Post a Comment