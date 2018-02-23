City of Warren Parks & Recreation

|This photo is a paid advertisement.
The Warren Shooting Sports Complex continues to grow. It is managed by Thomas York. It is being used for recreation and as a place to hold fund raisers. Plans are progressing to add a pistol and rifle range to the site.
Work continues to restore the Warren and Ouachita Valley Railroad Station. Grants and city funds are paying for the work. The depot will be part of the facilities of the city park located on Martin Street.
The city operates the Westside Pool and ball field, the park on Martin Street, the Park and tennis courts on John Scobey Drive and the Baseball/Softball Complex on Highway 189 to the Northeast of the city limits. The department is managed by Renius Harton.
