Friday, February 23, 2018

City of Warren Parks & Recreation

In the City of Warren's annual report for 2017, the portion that addresses parks and recreation indicated the city council has continued to devote substantial funds to city parks and recreational facilities.  The biggest new project in 2017 was the completion of the Axley Field Soccer Complex.  The new field with its lights and concession was constructed on the site of Axley Field, the longtime home of Lumberjack Football.  The field retains it's name.  It is a joint project of the Warren School District and the City of Warren. It will be used for soccer for all ages and for some youth football.

The Warren Shooting Sports Complex continues to grow.  It is managed by Thomas York.  It is being used for recreation and as a place to hold fund raisers.  Plans are progressing to add a pistol and rifle range to the site.

Work continues to restore the Warren and Ouachita Valley Railroad Station.  Grants and city funds are paying for the work.  The depot will be part of the facilities of the city park located on Martin Street.

The city operates the Westside Pool and ball field, the park on Martin Street, the Park and tennis courts on John Scobey Drive and the Baseball/Softball Complex on Highway 189 to the Northeast of the city limits.  The department is managed by Renius Harton.


at 9:15 AM

