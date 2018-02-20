Warren PD Seeking Information About Shooting

Warren Police was called to York Street February 18th around 10;36 P.M. in reference to an unoccupied vehicle being shot. There were no injuries.
Officers are seeking any information on who did the shooting, damaging the vehicle. Anyone with information please call the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. The matter is being investigated.
Officers are seeking any information on who did the shooting, damaging the vehicle. Anyone with information please call the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. The matter is being investigated.
No comments:
Post a Comment