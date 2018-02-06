UCA Announces Fall 2017 Scholars

The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Presidential Scholars and Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.
Presidential Scholar and Dean’s List honors are based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.
Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar. Recognition on the Dean’s List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.
A total of 1,136 students were recognized as Presidential Scholars and 1,584 were named to the Dean’s List.
Included on the Dean's List was Warren's Jordan Rivera.
