Warren Police Department Arrest Report For March 4-11, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty.
Bradley Bunch / 414 N. Myrtle St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-7-83 / Felony Fleeing on 3-6-18
Anna Hope Rice / 154 Ben Loveless Rd., Wilmar, AR / DOB 1-19-98 / Warrant Warren, Hermitage, and Monticello on 3-8-18
Thomas Bo Bratton / 949 E. College Ave., Monticello, AR / DOB 8-9-81 / Driver's License Suspended, No Insurance, Expired Tags, and Warrant Monticello on 3-9-18
Deerick Wheeler / 508 Park Lane, Warren, AR / DOB 8-2-89 / Public Intox on 3-9-18
Randy Lee Young / 441 ouachita 77 Lot C., Camden, AR / DOB 12-7-90 / AR Parole Violation, Absconder on 3-10-18
Charles Earl Lawson / 716 McCauley St., Warren, AR / DOB 2-27-87 / Battery 2nd on 3-11-18
