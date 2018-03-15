Hermitage School Board Takes Personnel Actions

The Hermitage School Board meet March 12th to conduct the monthly business of the district. After approving the minutes and financial report, the board heard reports from Rosalynda Ellis ( K-6 ), Jade Huitt ( Pre-k ) and Superintendent Dr. Tucker. Dr. Tucker talked about several items including the future formation of a committee to consider safety issues relating to the school buildings and campus. She also discussed roof problems on several school buildings. The board then voted to make some modest policy changes.
Board members voted to authorize several out of State trips for the FFA program. They also approved offering for sale some surplus equipment and for Hermitage participation in the
Arkansas Leadership Academy.
Mistie McGhee then provided the 7-12 report.
After an executive session, the board vote to take the following personnel actions:
*accepted the resignation of Regina Vaughn ( K-12 music )
*Hired Jill Ferrell and Kristi Clanton as prom sponsors
*Hired Ginnie Sellers as Sr. Quiz Bowl sponsor
*Hired Kasey Shores Johnston as elementary teacher
Dr. Tucker announced that the district has been granted a state waiver for an early starting date.
