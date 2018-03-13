Movie Night A Success

"Movie Night" sponsored by the Bradley County Hometown health Coalition was a success Saturday evening, March 9th. A good crowd attended and seemed to enjoy the activity which was held at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County.
The Coalition would like to thank Super Value, Mad Butcher, the Old Armory ( owned by the City of Warren) and the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County for their support and contributions to the two events conducted November 18, 2017 and March 10, 2018.
Plans are to hold future "Movie Nights."
The Coalition would like to thank Super Value, Mad Butcher, the Old Armory ( owned by the City of Warren) and the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County for their support and contributions to the two events conducted November 18, 2017 and March 10, 2018.
Plans are to hold future "Movie Nights."
No comments:
Post a Comment