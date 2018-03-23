Nita Gilbert Wins T-Shirt Design Contest

The 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee has announced Nita Gilbert as the winner of the Festival's contest for T-Shirt design for the upcoming festival. She was awarded $300.00 just prior to the March 22nd Tomato Festival committee meeting. T-Shirts are expected to be on the market in the not too distant future.
Nita is a native of Warren who teaches school at Hampton.
The t-shirt design will be released to the public at a later date to be determined.
Nita is a native of Warren who teaches school at Hampton.
The t-shirt design will be released to the public at a later date to be determined.
No comments:
Post a Comment