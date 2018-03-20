Over 160 People Apply First Two Days For Coming Jobs

According to a spokesperson for Arkansas Workforce, over 160 individuals have applied during the job fair being held to hire employees for the new poultry plant preparing to operate in Warren. The applications were received Monday, March 19th and Tuesday, March 20th. Those still desiring to apply may do so Wednesday the 21st, Thursday the 22nd, and Friday the 23rd. Applications may be submitted at the Old National Guard Armory located at 101 South Martin Street in Warren. The spokesperson indicated around 150 applications had already been taken at the Workforce Office in Monticello and can continue to be filled out there as well.
The company has a variety of jobs to be filled and has stated they will need about 100 employees. According to an Ad in salineriverchronicle.com, the wage package and benefits will be competitive.
Mayor Bryan Martin and the Warren City Council have made the Old Armory available for the job fair. The City has been working to assist the company since the decision was made to locate in Warren.
