Reports Have Jarius Wright Going to Carolina Panthers

Various reports indicate that former Lumberjack and Razorback Jarius Wright may be heading to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers Offensive Coordinator is Norv Turner, who coached Jarius in Minnesota. Sources are reporting that he plans to sign. Wright was released late last week by the Vikings to make room for their salary cap as they signed Kirk Cousins at the quarterback position and a new defensive player.
Wright is a highly skilled receiver and it was expected he would be sought by other teams, if not resigned by the Vikings.
