Warren PD Arrest Report For March 14-18, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty.
Steven Sivils / 107 N. Bradley, Apt. 2, Warren, AR / DOB 4-13-92 / Warrant Drug Para on 3-14-18
Todd Winters / Davenport, Warren, AR / DOB 7-19-87 / Bench Warrant FTC Probation on 3-15-18
Thomas Bo Bratton / 949 E. College Ave, Monticello, AR / DOB 8-9-81 / Driver's License Suspended, No Insurance, Expired Tags on 3-17-18
Pascual A. Martinez / 511 Kelley Street, Warren, AR / 5-17-57 / Driver's License Suspended, No Insurance, Expired Tags on 3-18-18
Jamar Hampton / 1109 Phillips St., Warren, AR / DOB 4-8-97 / Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Protection Order on 3-18-18
Steven Sivils / 107 N. Bradley, Apt. 2, Warren, AR / DOB 4-13-92 / Warrant Drug Para on 3-14-18
Todd Winters / Davenport, Warren, AR / DOB 7-19-87 / Bench Warrant FTC Probation on 3-15-18
Thomas Bo Bratton / 949 E. College Ave, Monticello, AR / DOB 8-9-81 / Driver's License Suspended, No Insurance, Expired Tags on 3-17-18
Pascual A. Martinez / 511 Kelley Street, Warren, AR / 5-17-57 / Driver's License Suspended, No Insurance, Expired Tags on 3-18-18
Jamar Hampton / 1109 Phillips St., Warren, AR / DOB 4-8-97 / Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Protection Order on 3-18-18
No comments:
Post a Comment