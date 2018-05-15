Chamber Board Meets

The Bradley County Chamber Board met Monday, May 14th to conduct regular business. The meeting consisted of approving the minutes of the last board meeting and approval of the financial statement April, 2018. On the agenda was plans to fill the President's position. No action was taken. There were remarks made about plans for the upcoming Pink Tomato Festival.
This was the first board meeting since Joel Tolefree resigned as President of the Chamber and stepped down as Chairman of the Pink Tomato Festival for 2018. It was stated that the Executive Committee would be conducting some future business.
