Hermitage Girls and Boys State Delegates Announced

Hermitage High School has selected delegates for the 2018 Arkansas Boys and Girls State on the University of Central Arkansas and Harding University campuses respectively May 27-June 1. Representing Hermitage High School are Gregory Hilliard, Jr., son of Nicole Jutras and Greg Hilliard; Ally Huitt, daughter of Matt and Leslie Huitt; Haley Raney, daughter of Mark and Donna Raney; and Cade Wilkerson, son of David and Gena Wilkerson. The American Legion Martin Tate Post sponsors these students.
