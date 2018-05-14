City Council Approves Loan For New Industry
The Warren City Council meet in regular session Monday, May 14th to conduct the monthly business of the city. Several major items of business were acted upon along with the normal approval of past minutes and the April financial statement. Regular monthly reports were provided by department heads and city boards and commissions.
Of major consequence was action taken by the city council, recommended by the Mayor, to provide a $50,000.00 forgiveable loan to assist the new company locating a poultry plant in the city industrial park. The project, which has been underway for some time, will provide around 90 jobs. The loan is tied to the jobs being maintained for five years. In accordance to law, the funding will go to the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation, which will then provide the loan to the company. The funding is provided by the city's economic development fund which is generated by the city one cent sales tax.
In other business, the council members accepted the resignation of Ricky Roper as a member of the Warren Water and Sewer Commission. The council then approved the appointment of Boyce Hamlet to the commission. Mr. Roper has moved outside the city limits and is no longer eligible to serve. Mr. Hamlet is the retired manager of Mad Butcher in Warren.
The council was informed that the Civil Service Commission has hired Joseph Smith as a volunteer fire fighter. City firemen were authorized to attend the Arkansas Fire Convention.
An ordinance was adopted to amend the city's zoning law to allow a rezone of property on South Martin Street for a commercial business. Another ordinance was approved to make a budget amendment.
The council approved a bid to stripe the streets in the downtown area. This is normally done each year prior to the Tomato Festival.
It was reported to the council members that Warren has been granted a class 3 fire rating as the result of continued improvements to the fire department and water system. This may result in lower insurance premiums for homes and business which are insured by companies that utilize the ISO rating system to set rates. Some companies do not. Each property owner should check with their insurance carrier.
The council was informed that mechanic work is being conducted on N. Etheridge Street, in the street right of way, creating a hazard. They were also told that there are speeding issues on the street and one lot needs to be mowed. Mayor Martin stated that city officials will look into each matter.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for June 11th at 5:30 P.M.
